Appeal Court can review NIC’s rulings, says Supreme Court

Supreme Court has given its verdict allowing aggrieved persons to appeal the decision of the National Industrial Court, NIC. Four members of a five-man panel at the court gave the decision, following an appeal filed by Skye Bank Nigeria Plc. against a respondent, Anaemem Iwu. Before the decision, only judgements emanating from fundamental rights appeal […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

