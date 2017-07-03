Pages Navigation Menu

Appeal Court can review NIC’s rulings, says Supreme Court

Supreme Court has given its verdict allowing aggrieved persons to appeal the decision of the National Industrial Court, NIC. Four members of a five-man panel at the court gave the decision, following an appeal filed by Skye Bank Nigeria Plc. against a respondent, Anaemem Iwu. Before the decision, only judgements emanating from fundamental rights appeal […]

