Appeal Court hears Metuh’s request to invite Dasuki as witness today



The Court of Appeal will today hear the application of former National Publicity Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh, on the refusal of the Federal High Court, Abuja, to issue an order inviting former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd), to appear in court as a defence witness for him.

Justice Okon Abang had, in dismissing Metuh’s application, ruled that Dasuki is not a compellable witness and ordered that the accused should seek other ways of getting the DSS to produce the former NSA in court to testify for him.

Metuh had approached the trial court to issue the subpoena as the defence has made several moves including correspondences to get the DSS to produce Dasuki to no avail.Following the dismissal of the application by Justice Abang and the failure of the DSS to produce Dasuki in court, Metuh took the matter to the Court of Appeal for intervention. The defendant had insisted that the evidence of Dasuki is needed to establish his innocence and in the interest of justice.

