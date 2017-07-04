Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Appeals court adjourns Francis Sosu suspension case – Myjoyonline.com

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Myjoyonline.com

Appeals court adjourns Francis Sosu suspension case
Myjoyonline.com
The Court of Appeal has adjourned the case brought by Human Rights lawyer Francis Xavier Sosu who is challenging his suspension from the bar for professional malpractice. The General Legal Council which handed down the suspension was represented …
Francis Sosu : Court adjourns suspended lawyer's casePulse.com.gh
Court Adjourns Sosu's Case To July 11Peace FM Online
Court of Appeal adjourns the hearing for suspended lawyer, Francis Sosu's stay of executionYEN.COM.GH

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.