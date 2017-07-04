Appeals court adjourns Francis Sosu suspension case – Myjoyonline.com
|
Myjoyonline.com
|
Appeals court adjourns Francis Sosu suspension case
Myjoyonline.com
The Court of Appeal has adjourned the case brought by Human Rights lawyer Francis Xavier Sosu who is challenging his suspension from the bar for professional malpractice. The General Legal Council which handed down the suspension was represented …
