Apple’s First Retail Location in Taiwan Officially Opens to the Public – Mac Rumors

Jul 2, 2017


Apple's First Retail Location in Taiwan Officially Opens to the Public
Apple officially opened up its first retail store in Taiwan at 11:00 a.m. local time on July 1. Located in Taiwan's capital of Taipei, and called Apple Taipei 101, the store is situated on the ground floor and basement level of the Taipei 101
