Arase leads Task Force to arrest Bini Chief

Simon Ebegbulem

THE Edo State Public Private Property Task Force led by the former Inspector General of Police, Mr Solomon Arase, yesterday arrested a Benin chief, the Ohen of Amufi community in Ikpoba Okhai Local Government Area of Edo state, Iyi Eware Aisenogua and others over alleged flouting of the law banning Community Development Associations (CDAs) by the state House of Assembly.

The Benin Chief was arrested after he failed to appear before the Task Force following allegation that he was frustrating the effort of a developer who wanted to construct 400 housing units in the community.

Addressing journalists at Government House Benin City yesterday, the secretary of the Committee and Special Adviser to the governor on community and Political Matters, Chief Osaro Idah, asserted that irrespective of the fact that the status of the suspect, his arrest was ordered because he flouted the law.

According to him, “despite the banning of CDAs, certain people are not ready to comply with the the law which says that anyone who is disrupting development and who is still involving himself with the defunct CDA , this committee has a right to look into it. And there is an existing law by the state government.

The post Arase leads Task Force to arrest Bini Chief appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

