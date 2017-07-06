Arbeloa Confident Ronaldo Will Remain At Madrid

Retired defender, Alvaro Arbeloa, believes his former Real Madrid teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo will not leave the club.

Reports have it the sensational forward is keen on leaving the club, after he was accused of tax fraud by Spanish tax authorities.

Ronaldo has denied defrauding the tax authorities of €14.7 million in image rights.

“He is very intelligent. When the perfect moment arrives to speak, he will,” he told El Chiringuito TV .

“We must give him our vote of confidence. He is our franchise player and we trust him fully.

“Everyone knows him perfectly. He doesn’t hide. He will say that he is still in Madrid, I have no doubt.”

Ronaldo, 32, has won three Champions League titles and two La Liga crowns at Madrid, but is linked with a return to former club Manchester United and Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

