Arbeloa: I Will Never Eat With Pique

Former Spain international, Alvaro Arbeloa has stated he will never eat with compatriot, Gerard Pique.

Both defenders did not see eye to eye on a lot of things in the 2015-16 season, resulting in a public spat.

Arbeloa has played alongside Pique with the Spain national team in defence and has won the world cup with the Barcelona man.

“I have no feelings towards him,” he told El Chiringuito TV on Wednesday.

“I would not go to eat with him. I go with my friends.”

The former full-back was involved with numerous battles against Pique and Barca and said he would never work for Madrid’s La Liga rivals.

“They would never call me and I would never go there,” Arbeloa said.

