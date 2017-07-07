Pages Navigation Menu

Aregbesola under fire for calling Davido’s father mad man

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The family of Isiaka Adeleke has fired back at Governor Rauf Aregbesola for describing business mogul, Deji Adeleke, as a mad man. Deji is the father of famous singer, Davido. Aregbesola had knocked family members of the late Senator Adeleke for using the death of the late politician to manipulate the minds of Ede people, […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

