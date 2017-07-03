Aregbesola vows to resist militants attempt to invade Osun By-Election

…Says Adeleke’s death is painful

The ancient town of Ejigbo stood still for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the Osun West Senatorial District by-election, Senator Mudashiru Husain as the campaign train of the party stopped in the town’s mega rally in preparation for Saturday’s polls.

Led by the state governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, the team first paid homage to the Ogiyan of Ejigbo, Oba Omowonuola Oyesosin in his palace before heading to the campaign ground.

Speaking at the rally, Governor Aregbesola ordered a minute silence in honour of the senator, Isiaka Adeleke, who represented the district before death came calling on April 23rd.

Aregbesola who was elated at the mammoth crowd that thronged to the venue of the mega rally berated what he said is the Peoples Democratic Party’s plans to import militants to the state.

He vowed to resist any attempt by the opposition to import militants for the election, warning them to leave the state in their best interest.

Aregbesola explained that although the death of Adeleke is painful, the selection of Husain was based on party’s principles and regulations and not hatred for the deceased’s family.

According to him, Husain is a loyal progressive, adding that elective position is not hereditary but by professionalism, experience and political sagacity to hold the office.

“If elective office is hereditary, Bola Ige’s family should have been the Governor of Osun, Ajasin’s family in Ondo, Awolowo’s family in Ogun. But it is not, meaning politics and getting into political office is not hereditary but divine.”

He said “When they were in the federal government, we defeated them, after Saturday’s election that will be the end of the conservatives in Osun.”

Governor Aregbesola urged voters especially women to vote the APC candidate, safeguard, protect their votes and follow it till the results are announced.

Speakers at the rally includes Senator Mudashiru Husain; Speaker of Osun Assembly, Najeem Salaam; Secretary to the state government, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti; Elder Peter Babalola; and the Osun APC chairman, Prince Gboyega Famoodun who urged the people of Ejigbo to vote the APC in the forthcoming elections.

The other party chieftains who spoke charged voters to be resolute and support its candidate for continued development and progress of the district.

In his remarks, Husain said he is the only senator from the district who has unprecedented record of bringing the dividends of democracy to the electorate.

He added that if voted, the thread of prosperity and change will continue in the district as evident in his sojourn in the Senate between 2011-2015.

Other stalwarts urged voters not to be derailed but be resolute to put in office a strong individual who will work to deliver to the people.

The post Aregbesola vows to resist militants attempt to invade Osun By-Election appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

