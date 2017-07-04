Aremu’s view on IBB personal to him — Oshiomhole – Vanguard
Aremu's view on IBB personal to him — Oshiomhole
BENIN—IMMEDIATE past governor of Edo State, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, yesterday, distanced himself from the comment made by his long time friend and ally in the labour movement, Mr Isaa Aremu, who suggested at a forum that the former Head of State, …
