Arewa, Ohanaeze, Ijaw youths Others Meets.. Urges Agitators To Give Peace A Chance

Leaders of Arewa, Ijaw, Ohanaeze and Ibibio youthls, yesterday, called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government to set mechanisms in motion towards restructuring the country in line with true and fiscal federalism and devolution of powers in order to accommodate interest groups, regions and geopolitical zones.

The youth leaders made the call at the end of a meeting of Nigeria ethnic nationalities, held in Abuja. In a communique made available to newsmen and signed by the various ethnic youth leaders, they called on all agitating groups to give peace a chance for the interest, unity and progress of our dear country.

The text read by the President of Ibibio Youth Council, Mr Imoh Stephen Okoko, noted: “There is no gain emphasising the obvious that the challenges confronting the Nigerian state are enormous, which, if not timely identified and addressed, may truncate the peaceful coexistence of the units and colonies that amalgamated to become Nigeria.

“We are calling on the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency, reinforce the executive order issued to international oil companies to relocate their offices to their operational base.

“We want to inform the Federal Government that we will employ all our energies to resist strangers from operating modular refineries in our territories.

“We also want the Federal and State Governments to urgently address killings and clashes between herdsmen and farmers.

“The Federal Government should open up all existing sea ports across the country in order to boost economy of the nation, create employment for our teaming youths and enhance development of our dear country.”

