Arewa Youth Quit Notice Was Not Directed To Us – Nnamdi Kanu Speaks, Rejects US Prediction About Biafra

The leader of the Independent People Of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu says the quit notice issue by Arewa youths to Igbos in the North was not directed to them.

Kanu in a video made avaialble to NGYAB.COM disagreed with the United State’s prediction that Biafra has failed before it even started, saying “they said the same thing about Israel in 1948. Israel came into existence.”

About being re-arrested, Kanu said, “I don’t care.” He also provided a glimpse of the system of government that will be in place in Biafra, why stating that he won’t contest for any political office in Biafra. Kanu said, “My job is to restore Biafra, not to serve in any political post.”

Also, Kanu said that Ohaneze did not disown him, but that they have minor differences.

On the Kaduna Declaration, Kanu said, “It wasn’t directed at us. So, I couldn’t possibly react to it. But I think it goes to show that they are in tune with prevalent trends about referendum. We welcome the fact that some of them are Democrats.”

