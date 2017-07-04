Pages Navigation Menu

Argentina legend Maradona accused of sexually harassing journalist – Al-Arabiya

Argentina legend Maradona accused of sexually harassing journalist
The 56-year-old allegedly forcibly removed the journalists' dress during an interview in a hotel in St Petersburg, claims which he denies. (Photo courtesy: East2West News). Staff writer, Al Arabiya English Wednesday, 5 July 2017. Text size A A A
Journalist claims Diego Maradona ripped her dress off when she tried to interview him in his roomMirror.co.uk
Diego Maradona denies ripping off journalist's dress during hotel interviewDaily Star
Russian journalist claims Diego Maradona pulled off her dress in hotel roomInternational Business Times UK
Russia Beyond the Headlines –Weekly Observer –Stоck Nеws USА –101 Great Goals
all 18 news articles »

