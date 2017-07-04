Argentina legend Maradona accused of sexually harassing journalist – Al-Arabiya
|
Al-Arabiya
|
Argentina legend Maradona accused of sexually harassing journalist
Al-Arabiya
The 56-year-old allegedly forcibly removed the journalists' dress during an interview in a hotel in St Petersburg, claims which he denies. (Photo courtesy: East2West News). Staff writer, Al Arabiya English Wednesday, 5 July 2017. Text size A A A …
Journalist claims Diego Maradona ripped her dress off when she tried to interview him in his room
Diego Maradona denies ripping off journalist's dress during hotel interview
Russian journalist claims Diego Maradona pulled off her dress in hotel room
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!