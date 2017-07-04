Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Armed hookers rob client of $2500 – New Zimbabwe.com

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments

Armed hookers rob client of $2500
New Zimbabwe.com
HARARE: Three sex workers have landed in the dock after they allegedly robbed a client while armed with a scissors after threatening to send his nude photos to a local tabloid. Yeukai Tsandukwa, 27, Gailah Muroyi, 25, and Gamuchirai Musviki, 24

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.