Armed robbers intercept bullion van in Ondo

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Dare-devil armed robbers on Wednesday intercepted a bullion van carrying cash from a new generation bank in Akure to an undisclosed bank in Ondo town of Ondo State. The robbers numbering ten injured some police escorts and bank officials at Ireje village in Ondo East local government area of the state around 1pm. An eye […]

