Army arrest 4 suspected fish smugglars in Borno

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigeria Army on Thursday said it arrested four suspects for alleged fish smuggling in Munguno area of Baga Local Government of Borno. Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, the Theatre Commamder, Operation Lafiya Dole, disclosed this at a news conference at the command headquarters in Maimalari Cantonment in Maiduguri. Attahiru said 59 cartons of fish were seized […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

