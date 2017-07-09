Army counsels N-Delta on militancy

By Godwin Oghre

The Nigerian Army, 19 Battalion, Koko, Delta State has asked youths in the Niger Delta to engage in ‘pen militancy’ instead of ‘gun militancy’ in order to fasttrack infrastructural and educational development in the region.

Its Commanding Officer, Lt. Col. J.A. Ma’aji, gave the charge yesterday at a ceremony to mark the grand finale of the just concluded Nigerian Army Day.

Ma’aji and his men also used the opportunity to distribute health care materials, including insecticide treated mosquitos’ nets to the people of the area. They also carried out sundry medical test on the sick, as well as treated them against common ailments. Over a thousand people throng the venue from within and neighboring communities.

While dispelling the claim in some quarters that military check points across the region have constantly occasioned grid-locks, the army officer said, “the presence of military personnel in the and communities, particularly in Sapele where kidnappings have increased in recent time, is an advantage to the people as the crime rate in the area has been highly ameliorated.”

The post Army counsels N-Delta on militancy appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

