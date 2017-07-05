Army didn’t make the decision to swap terrorists for Chibok girls – Buratai – YNaija

Pages Navigation Menu

Army didn't make the decision to swap terrorists for Chibok girls – Buratai
The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai on Tuesday said the decision to swap Boko Haram prisoners with Chibok girls was not a military decision. Buratai said this in an interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation's programme, Hard Talk

