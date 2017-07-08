Pages Navigation Menu

Army Distributes Drugs, Donates Borehole To Community

Posted on Jul 8, 2017

By Aliyu Yusuf, Zaria

Nigerian Army, Zaria,  has  distributed free drugs to Gyellesu community worth millions of Naira and commissioned a borehole at Jushi in zaria, Kaduna state .

The free drugs was distributed to patients with different illness among Gyellesu community, as part of the activities marking 2017 Army Day celebration, held Gyellesu, Zaria

Distributing  the   drugs , Colonel  Adamu  Dan Bauchi rtd, said the effort was in-line with the philosophy of the Army Chief  General Yusuf Burutai of strengthen Army civil relationship

He observed  that, the Army  Chief has designed intervention programs such as , medical outreach as well as  laudable projects  as part of the Nigerian Army corporate social responsibilities among several communities

He said the gesture would enhance unity and understanding among civil and military ,urged the Gyellesu community in Zaria to reciprocate this gesture by supporting the Nigerian Army in converting crimes and  security challenges in Nigeria

While  commissioning  a borehole donated to  Jushi community ,Brig General Hassan Mamman Lai {RTD] lauded the commandant of the Depot NA for strengthen civil military  relationship by bringing succor to Jushin Waje community

He emphasized  that this gesture would touch  the lives of people in Jushi community, adding that it would enhance livelihood and promotes understanding between the military and civilian in zaria

He urged them to properly utilize the borehole as the source of water for domestic use and other activities in the area.

Mamman Lai , commended the commandant Depot NA for this laudable initiative ,described it as  worthy of emulation.

The  activities executed during  the Army remembrance day ,  includes sanitation exercises from Agoro Round  about terminates at PZ round about zaria

