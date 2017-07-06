Army provides free medical services to Zaria community

The Depot Nigerian Army, Zaria on Thursday provided free medical services to Gyellesu community in Zaria, Kaduna State, as part of activities to mark the Nigerian Army Day. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the medical services covered examination and provision of free drugs to patients suffering from different ailments. Speaking at the […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

