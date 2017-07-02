Army will defend the sovereignty of Nigeria – Bature

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri – The commander 34 Artillery Brigade, Obinze, Imo state, Brigade General, Hamza Ibrahim Bature, said the Nigeria Army will continue to defend the sovereignty of the country no matter the challenges.

Bature disclosed this in Owerri, during their clean up exercise in the state capital, as part of their activities to mark this year’s Army day celebration. weekend.

According to commander, It was enshrined in the constitution that the Army would not only provide security but also defend the country’s sovereignty.

He also described the clean up exercise which started about 07:30am to 10:45am and subsequently the free medical services to the people of Okuku in Owerri west LGA.

As “a show of commitment and patriotism which the Army have for the country.”

Bature added that the command has adopted the strategy of working closely with traditional rulers to improve fight against crimes in the state.

Giving the reason that traditional rulers are “indispensable” and as heads in their various communities that they would be in the better position to make effective the job of securing the lives and properties of the citizens by security men.

He said: “Nigeria Army is a professional organization with a specific sense of direction, this direction is enshrined in our constitution which is security and defence of the sovereignty of Nigeria.

“Also, in the area of security, we are collaborating with stakeholders, the traditional rulers, civil society groups, and we have met with some of them exchange ideas on how to make sure that there is effective security in the state.

“It is in this regard that we are out here as part of the events line up to mark the Army day celebration 2017, to show our commitment to the society in the provision of security and well being of our people and to carry out sensitization exercise.”

Center, Comander 34 Artillery Brigade, Obinze, Imo state, Gen. Brigade Ibrahim Hamza Bature, and his men during the clean up exercise around control post, Owerri municipality, weekend. Photo by Chinonso Alozie.

