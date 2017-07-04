Aro becomes WHO disease study centre

By Sola Ogundipe

Federal Neuro-psychiatric Hospital, Aro, Abeokuta has been named by the World Health Organization, WHO, as one of the two sites conducting the International Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems (ICD-11) field studies in Nigeria.

Announcing the new status, the Acting Provost and Medical Director, Dr. Adebowale Timothy, said that the Research capacity of the Hospital has received a boost with her involvement in the WHO International classification of Diseases and Related Health problems (ICD-11) field studies.

On his part, WHO Global Mental Health Scholar and the Site Coordinator for Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Dr. Lucky Onofa, said that the ICD-11 Field trial is a revision process of ICD-10, a diagnostic tool used globally by Health professionals to diagnose and classify diseases.

“The primary principle guiding the revision process for ICD-11 is to provide more effective support to countries in reducing the disease burden associated with mental, and Neurological and substance use disorders; He added. He said further that the ICD-11 will be a framework for health information and reporting with the aims of monitoring epidemics/threats to public health/disease burden, assessing progress towards meeting public health objectives and also to serve as a basis for guidelines for care and standard of practice”

“The Ecological implementation (clinic-based) field studies will help guide the revision of the chapter on Mental and Behavioural Diseases of the International Classification of Diseases and Related Health problems, 10th Revision (ICD-10) to be incorporated in the 11th Revision of the classification, ICD-11,” he added. The Research project, which will be conducted at treatment facilities around the world, will examine the clinical consistency (Inter-rater reliability) and clinical utility (goodness of fit, ease of use, and adequacy of the diagnostic guidelines of selected categories of mental and behavioural disorders chosen due to their high burden in the community.

