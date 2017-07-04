Arsenal Complete Signing Of Alexandre Lacazette From Lyon

Alexandre Lacazette has completed his Arsenal medical ahead of club record £52m move from Lyon.

France forward Lacazette, 26, is expected to put the final touches on a five-year deal after agreeing personal terms, with Arsenal set to pay Lyon a fee of about £45 million plus add-ons.

A source an official announcement could be made within 24 hours.

Lacazette Arsenal medical done. Paperwork still being completed — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) July 4, 2017

The deal will make Lacazette Arsenal’s most expensive signing ever, eclipsing the £42m they paid for Mesut Ozil in 2013.

Lacazette scored 37 times in 45 games last season, and has netted at least 20 league goals in each of the last three seasons.

