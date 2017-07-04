Arsenal eyes £70m double swoop for Lisbon’s duo

ARSENAL are planning a £70million double raid on Sporting Lisbon for William Carvalho and Gelson Martins. Portuguese outlet A Bola claim the Gunners are prepared to spend big this summer in a bid to reclaim a Champions League spot next season. Arsene Wenger wants to beef up his midfield options with Carvalho, who has been […]

