Arsenal ready to top £50million for Lacazette

Arsenal are poised to shatter their transfer record by paying more than £50million to sign French striker Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon.

Sources in France say the 26-year-old, who scored 37 goals in 45 games last season, has told friends he believes a deal worth more than £50m including add-ons is close to being agreed.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas had claimed earlier this week that Lacazette, who has spent his entire career with the club, was not likely to move but Arsenal, whose transfer record is the £42.5m they spent on Mesut Ozil, have refused to give up the chase.

Meanwhile Alexis Sanchez claims he knows whether he will stay at Arsenal or leave this summer – but the Chile forward is refusing to make his decision public.

The 28-year-old has one year left on his deal and has yet to commit his future to the Premier League club amid interest from the likes of Manchester City.

He is on international duty at the Confederations Cup with Chile, who face Germany in the final on Sunday. When asked whether his future remains uncertain, the forward said: ‘It’s clear but I can’t tell you.’

Sanchez was ready to quit Arsenal this summer after being dropped for the defeat at Liverpool as his relationship with Arsene Wenger and his team-mates became strained.

However he scored 24 Premier League goals last season and the Gunners are determined to keep hold of him.

