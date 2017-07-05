Arsenal Signs Lyon Superstar Lacazette After Finalising £52m Deal

Arsenal delivered a serious message of intent by sealing a record breaking £52m deal for Alexandre Lacazette on Tuesday night and are set to unveil the France international on Wednesday.

The Lyon hit man will command £200,000-per-week wages to make him the top earner at the Emirates.

Arsene Wenger will be delighted the Gunners have moved quickly to snap up the prolific France international, stealing him from Atletico Madrid following the Spaniards’ transfer ban.

With his strike force now upgraded, Wenger will set upon completing a mouthwatering front four by adding a winger to Lacazette, Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez.

Lacazette scored over 20 Ligue 1 goals in each of his last three seasons for Lyon and will become one of Arsenal’s highest earners alongside Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez and Theo Walcott.

The Gunners still hope to keep West Ham target Olivier Giroud, although they are prepared to let Lucas Perez, who joined last August but scored only once in 11 Premier League matches, leave the north London club this summer.

Arsenal also remain hopeful of a deal for Monaco’s Thomas Lemar as well, but the youngster does not appear ready to force a move to the Gunners.

