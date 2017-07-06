Arsenal unveil club-record signing Lacazette

ARSENAL HAVE confirmed the clubrecord signing of Alexandre Lacazette from French Ligue 1 Lyon. An official statement on Arsenal website read: “Alexandre Lacazette has agreed to join us on a long-term contract, for an undisclosed fee. “He is expected to travel with the tour party to Sydney this weekend and is likely to make his […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

