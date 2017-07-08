Arsenal Youngster Hinds Joins Wolfsburg

Arsenal teenage striker, Kaylen Hinds has joined Bundesliga side Wolfsburg on a three-year deal.

Wolfsburg would not reveal how much Hinds cost, but it is believed to be in the region of £2 million.

The 19-year-old has played for the England under-16, under-17 and under-18 teams and signed a deal in January at Arsenal.

Nevertheless, Hinds did not start for the first team under Wenger. He was on loan at Stevenage last season, and could not find the net in 12 appearances.

