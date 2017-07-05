Pages Navigation Menu

Arsonists deceived troops before massive killing Fulanis in Taraba – Senator Yusuf

Senator Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf representing Taraba Central Senatorial district has alleged that arsonists deceived and beat security operatives before attacking villages in Mambilla Plateau of Sardauna local government of Taraba State between 17th to 23rd June, 2017. Briefing journalists in Abuja after Wednesday’s Senate plenary, the lawmaker decried the recent attacks, saying that casualties of […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

