Aruna Quadri Wins ITTF Africa Cup

For the first time in recent times, Nigeria’s Aruna Quadri, has surmounted his continental rival, Egypt’s Omar Assar in the final of the 2017 ITTF Africa Cup to qualify for the ITTF World Cup in France.

Having conquered Egypt’s Mohamed El-Beiali 4-0 in the semi-final, Quadri showed his class to beat Omar Assar 4-3 in the Men’s singles final to the admiration of the fans at the venue.

Throughout the encounter, Quadri who played without any coach was calm throughout the encounter even when Assar was leading, he never gave up but continued to fight.

In the Women’s singles final, Olufunke Oshonaike surrendered to Egypt’s Dina Meshref in the final as the Nigerian lost 4-0.

