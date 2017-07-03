Aruna reigns over Omar Assar at ITTF Africa Cup – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Aruna reigns over Omar Assar at ITTF Africa Cup
The Nation Newspaper
The years of domination by Egypt's Omar Assar over Nigeria's Aruna Quadri came to an on Monday, July 3 at the 2017 ITTF Africa Cup in Agadir, Morocco, as the Nigerian dug deep to beat his continental rival 4-3 to emerge as the champion in the men's …
Table Tennis: Nigeria's Aruna Quadri qualifies for ITTF World Cup
Quadri overcomes Omar Assar to qualify for ITTF World Cup
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!