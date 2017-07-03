Pages Navigation Menu

Aruna reigns over Omar Assar at ITTF Africa Cup – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in Sports


Aruna reigns over Omar Assar at ITTF Africa Cup
The years of domination by Egypt's Omar Assar over Nigeria's Aruna Quadri came to an on Monday, July 3 at the 2017 ITTF Africa Cup in Agadir, Morocco, as the Nigerian dug deep to beat his continental rival 4-3 to emerge as the champion in the men's …
