Asaba 2018 African Senior Athletics Championships get N800m boost

The dream of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of the Asaba 2018 CAA African Senior Athletics Championships to organie a championship where the host city, Asaba, and Delta State Government will not have to bear hundred percent of the costs has started yielding fruits.

GAC Motors, one of China’s largest automakers, has backed the championships with a sponsorship deal worth N800 million.

In a statement signed by Olukayode Thomas, Head Media and Publicity of the LOC Asaba 2018 CAA African Senior Athletics Championships, the deal was brokered by Hon. Bukola Olopade, the Chief Executive Officer of Nilayo Sports Management Limited.

The company is the championships’ Official Consultant and Marketer.

Hon. Olopade, who is also a member of the LOC, revealed that GAC Motors is the first sponsor to back the Asaba CAA African Senior Championships slated for next summer.

Said Olopade, “Once the management of GAC Motors realized that the main beneficiary of the championships will be youths from Nigeria and other parts of Africa, they quickly keyed into it and they are giving support worth N800m. This is massive. They are the first organization to back the project. This is sign that we will be able to fulfill our promise that we will have championships whose cost will not be borne by the host city and Delta State Government alone but also by Corporate Nigeria’’

Olopade urged other members of Corporate Nigeria to emulate GAC Motors and back the Asaba 2018 Championships.

He also urged Nigerians, especially the working class, to patronize GAC Motors, a youth-friendly company so that they can do more for Nigerian youths, “I urge Nigerians to patronize their cars which are pocket-friendly, fuel efficient and beautiful. Our patronage will enable them to do more for Nigerians not only in athletics but also in football and the entertainment industry which they have invested heavily in and others’’.

Olopade said there are opportunities for other brands who intend to be part of the championships

“The 2018 edition of CAA African Athletics Championships also serve as trials for the highly competitive and lucrative 2018 IAAF World Cup in Athletics, so the cream de la cream of African athletes and global leaders of the sport including the IAAF President Seb Coe and others athletics great will be in Asaba, this guarantees huge exposure for top brands. There are also many lead up activities and post championships activities that guarantee continuous mileage and exposure”.