Asari Dokubo drops bombshell, says Biafra will be independent whether Nigerian govt likes it or not – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Asari Dokubo drops bombshell, says Biafra will be independent whether Nigerian govt likes it or not
NAIJ.COM
The leader of the Niger Delta Peoples Salvation Force (NDPSF), Alhaji Mujahid Dokubo-Asari and one of the arrowheads in the struggle to redress perceived injustice in the Niger Delta has said that Biafra will be independent whether some people in the …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!