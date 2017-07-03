Pages Navigation Menu

Asari Dokubo Renounces His Nigerian Citizenship, Claims Biafra

A former militant and leader of the Niger Delta Peoples Salvation Force, NDPSF, Alhaji Mujahid Asari Dokubo has renounced his Nigerian citizenship. The former militant who declared his support for the agitation for the sovereign state of Biafra noted that Biafra will be achieved and independent whether some people in the country support the movement…

