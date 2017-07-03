ASEA, CFA partnership to promote market proficiency-Onyema

Stories by Chinenye Anuforo

The President of the African Securities Exchanges Association (ASEA), Mr. Oscar Onyema, has said the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) recently signed with the CFA Institute will promote market proficiency by providing the skills capital market stakeholders required for sound investment management.

According to Onyema, “This new partnership with CFA Institute complements our strategic objectives and we are delighted to be working together for the mutual benefit of our organizations. The more we promote proficiency and ethics in our markets, the more African markets will be attractive to investors.”

ASEA and CFA Institute recently signed a two-year Memorandum of Understanding to raise standards of education and professionalism in the investment management industry and to increase access to the professional education programmes and standards of professionalism within the ASEA community’s jurisdictions.

The MOU will grant ASEA member exchanges, regulators, brokerage firms and any other capital market stakeholder within the ASEA member exchanges’ jurisdictions, access to CFA Institute’s suite of educational offerings, at discounted rates effective 20 June 2017

The programmes include: CFA Institute Investment Foundations™ certificate which covers the essentials of finance, ethics, and investment roles, providing a clear understanding of the global investment industry at USD 200 per examination.

For, the CFA Program Scholarship, eligible candidates can enroll in the CFA Program to begin earning the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) credential, the most respected and recognized investment management designation in the world at USD 350 per examination.

The institute also offers Certificate in Investment Performance Measurement Programme (CIPM): for advanced, globally relevant, and practice-based investment performance and risk evaluation skills which enable professionals to put clients’ interests first at USD 350 per per examination and an Ethical Decision-Making webinar with free access to an ethical decision-making framework for the highest standards of ethics in the investment profession examination.

Commenting on the partnership, Paul Smith, CFA, President and CEO of CFA Institute said the MoU is the institute’s first significant step towards beginning to invest more meaningfully in Africa.

“By bringing our programmes to the ASEA community, we hope to enable employees to train and capacity-build for Africa and contributes to the development of its financial markets.”

