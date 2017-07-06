Ashafa condemns jungle justice in Lagos

The lawmaker representing Lagos East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Gbenga Ashafa, has condemned in the strong terms the rising cases of jungle justice in Ikorodu and its environs.

The senator who commended the resilience of Ikorodu people for resisting members of the cult group, Badoo, however described as unacceptable the resort to jungle justice.

In a statement he issued on Wednesday, he stressed the need for citizens to remain law-abiding.

Ashafa also commended efforts of the state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, Lagos State Police Command as well as vigilante groups like Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) and Onyabo for mobilising to flush out criminal elements within the community.

“As the people of Lagos East, we must continue to be civil and law abiding in all we do. While our disposition in the face of rising insecurity must be that of vigilance and alertness, I strongly believe that we must channel all our suspicions through the appropriate channels for arrest, rather than taking the laws into our hands.

“Lagos East boasts of the most noble, enlightened, industrious, intellectually advanced and law abiding people. We cannot in 2017 allow ourselves to be returned to the primitive days of jungle justice because most often than not mob actions result in wrongful punishment for innocent citizens like you and I,” the statement reads in part.

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja

