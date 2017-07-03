China-US ties affected by some negative factors: Xi to Trump – Times of India
Times of India
China-US ties affected by some negative factors: Xi to Trump
Times of India
BEIJING/WASHINGTON: Chinese President Xi Jinping told his American counterpart Donald Trump today that bilateral relations were "affected by some negative factors," as the two leaders spoke over phone amid unease in ties following a series of US …
