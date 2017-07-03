ASOHON tasks govts FG on technical support for orphanages

By Tare Youdeowei

ABUJA—THE Association of orphanages and Homes Operators in Nigeria, ASOHON, has appealed to the Federal and State governments for technical and material support to enable it equip and upgrade orphanage homes in the rural areas.

It also called for a forum with the Federal and state governments for regular consultations and strategic planning so as to eradicate the current mistrust and suspicion between the association and government.

The appeal was made by the national President of the ASOHON, Rev. Dele George at its 2017 conference, which held in Abuja and was presided over by the wife of the acting President, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo.

In her address, Mrs George who also is the first child of the late two time former governor of old Bendel State, Dr Samuel Ogbemudia, who stressed the need for all orphanage homes in the country to have the Child Rights Act of 2007 with a view to guide their operations said concerted efforts must be made to encourage the association for the interest of the downtrodden in the society.

“I must say that this gathering today is a confirmation that our efforts have not been in vain. We are committed to raising the level of trust between us and our donors, between us and the general public, especially between us and all arms of government,” she said.

We are asking for Federal Government’s encouragement and support. We are relying partly on our Grand Patron to help us in this quest.

“We are here to buttress the fact that ASOHON is ready to assist federal, state and local governments to improve and revolutionize the social welfare system to benefit in greater measures the lives of our OVC. We want to chart a new cause for social works and brainstorm on actionable solutions to challenges confronting our homes and orphanages.

“Truly, without operators the future of OVC will be bleak and hopeless but today we can say with the existence of ASOHON and with Her Excellency, Pastor Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo as our Grand Patron, and above all, with almighty God on our side, we declare that there is hope for orphans and vulnerable children in society” she stated.

