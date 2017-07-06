Assassination attempt: Senator Kashamu must submit himself to police for investigation – Court

An Abuja Federal High Court has ordered Senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District, Buruji Kashamu, to submit himself to the police for investigation, following allegation of his alleged attempt to murder a member of the House of Representatives representing Ikene/Shagamu/Remo North Federal Constituency, Oladipupo Adebutu. Adebutu had in a petition dated August 22, 2016 to […]

Assassination attempt: Senator Kashamu must submit himself to police for investigation – Court

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

