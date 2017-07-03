Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Association ready to host West African mining countries – P.M. News

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in World | 0 comments


P.M. News

Association ready to host West African mining countries
P.M. News
Alh Sani Shehu, President, Miners Association of Nigeria says no fewer than 12 West African mining countries will assemble in Nigeria to deliberate on ways to develop the mining sector in the region. Shehu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on
Financial integration in West AfricaStears News
Association to host mining countriesDaily Trust

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.