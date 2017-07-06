Pages Navigation Menu

ASUU Calls On Osinbajo To Help Avert Potential Crisis In UNILORIN

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Education, News

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) University of Ibadan chapter has urged Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to call the University of Ilorin management to order to avert another legal crisis. The union also called on Adamu Adamu, the minister of education, to wade into the alleged plan by the university management to sack the …

