ASUU Embarks On Solidarity Strike For Ex-Vice Chancellor Who Was Sent To Prison

The Obafemi Awolowo University chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has declared a two-day strike in solidarity with the school’s embattled former vice chancellor, Anthony Elujoba, who is facing corruption trial.

The decision was reached after an emergency congress held on Friday by the lecturers.

ASUU said the accused professor was not guilty of the seven-count charge.

As such, the lecturers declared Monday and Tuesday lecture free in the university in solidarity with Mr. Elujoba.

The congress where the decision was taken was chaired by the ASUU’s caretaker chairman, Fashiku Christopher of the Department of Philosophy.

Elujoba was remanded in prison after a Federal High Court sitting in Ede, Osun state heard the application for his bail.

He is currently facing criminal charges of N1.4 billion against him by EFCC – an allegation he has denied.

His arraignment followed a petition to the EFCC on the fraudulent activities allegedly committed by him during his tenure as vice chancellor of OAU.

He is being tried alongside Josephine Akeredolu, the Bursar of the University.

Also reacting to the development was the Students Union of the University (SUJ).

The public relations officer of the union, Okediji Simon, urged the anti-graft agency not to probe Mr. Elujoba alone, but should extend its search to two other former vice chancellors, namely, Bamitale Omole and Micheal Faborode.

