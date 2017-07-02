At Last, Kaduna ICD Set as Port of Destination – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
At Last, Kaduna ICD Set as Port of Destination
THISDAY Newspapers
After years of efforts by the federal government to promote Inland Container Depots, also known as dry ports, in the six-geopolitical zones of country, the Kaduna ICD is set to begin operation, having been accorded the status of Port of Destination …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!