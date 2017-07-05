Atiku’s wife says Pastor who defrauded her of N918m was her `errand boy’

Wife of former Vice President, Abubakar Atiku, Mrs Titi Atiku, on Wednesday disclosed that a pastor who alleged defrauded her of N918m, Akpan-Jacobs, was her “errand boy.” Titi made the claim while being cross examined by the Pastor’s counsel, Amos Ibe at an Ikeja High Court sitting in Lagos. Recall that the Economic and Financial […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

