Atletico Madrid Very Interested In Signing Diego Costa

Atletico Madrid are interested in re-signing Chelsea striker Diego Costa this summer.

The Spanish international has been told by Antonio Conte he does not feature in his plans for Chelsea next season and is looking for a new club.

Atletico are keen to sign a striker and have shifted their intentions to Costa with Arsenal looking set to complete the signing of Alexandre Lacazette “within the next day or two”, according to Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas. Lacazette had agreed to join Atletico this summer but that move fell through when the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) rejected the Spanish club’s appeal against their transfer ban last month.

If Costa does re-join Atletico, he would not be permitted to play in any competitive games until January, when the club’s transfer ban is lifted. However, sources indicate Costa is willing to sit on the sidelines in order to facilitate the transfer.

