Attack on oil facilities unrewarding, DESOPADEC commissioner tells Avengers

By Emma Amaize

ASABA—COMMISSIONER representing Ijaw ethnic nationality on the board of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Delta State, Chief Favour Izoukumor, has appealed to New Delta Avengers, NDA and other aggrieved interest groups in the oil producing communities of the state, to avoid attacks on oil facilities, describing same as counterproductive.

Izoukumor in a statement, said: “There should be no resort to violence because it will further deplete both the state and federal revenues at a time we are already facing paucity of funds due to hiccups in production and crude oil export.

“I appeal to all aggrieved interest groups in Delta State, especially those from the oil producing areas, to join hands with the state governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, to develop the state and not engage in acts capable of plunging our state into crisis and chaos.

“Experiences abound in our history and all over the world that have shown that violence has never yielded positive results, either in our agitations or as a means of settling scores. So I want to appeal to the New Delta Avengers not to resort to attacks on oil facilities because it is counterproductive to target oil and gas facilities in our lands to show anger and agitation for development. At the end of the day, we will be the ones to suffer it.”

“Therefore, I join Governor Okowa and acting governor, Mr Kingsley Otuaro, to advise members of the New Delta Avengers to sheathe their sword and accept the path of dialogue.

“I want to particularly commend the acting Governor Otuaro, a well-known peace advocate, for his charge to those behind this threat to take their issues to the round-table and join hands with this administration’s efforts to move the state forward, despite the harsh economic realities we are currently experiencing, both at the state and federal levels,” he added.

The post Attack on oil facilities unrewarding, DESOPADEC commissioner tells Avengers appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

