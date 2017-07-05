Attah, former CPS to Abacha, Abdulsalami dies at 71

By Peter Duru

MAKURDI—THE former Chief Press Secretary to late General Sani Abacha and General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd.), Chief David Attah, is dead.

Chief Attah, 71, died Tuesday at about 6:45a.m. at a private hospital in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

The death of the renowned journalist was confirmed to Vanguard by his younger brother and Permanent Secretary in the Benue State Ministry of Information, Mr. Elvis Attah.

Until his death, Chief Attah held the traditional titles of Ondoma K’Idoma, Enyioma of Ibeku and Oyame of Igumale.

When Vanguard visited the Makurdi home of the late septuagenarian, sympathisers were seen trooping to his residence to condole with members of his family.

Meanwhile, his family is yet to announce burial arraignments.

