Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Attempt to declare Saraki acting President fails at Senate

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A mild drama occurred on the floor of the Senate, on Tuesday, when a point of order was raised, that the Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki was the Acting President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The Senate, upon resumption from its 3 weeks break, received a communication from Professor Yemi Osinbajo, the Acting President […]

Attempt to declare Saraki acting President fails at Senate

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.