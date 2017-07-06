Attempted Murder: Court orders Kashamu to submit himself to Police

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA – The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, on Thursday, ordered Senator Buruji Kashamu who is representing Ogun East Senatorial District, to surrender himself to the Police over his alleged involvement in attempted murder of a member of the House of Representatives, Mr. Oladipupo Adebutu.

The court, in a judgment that was delivered by Justice Nnamdi Dimgba, directed Senator Kashamu to submit himself to the Special Investigating Panel that was set up by the Inspector-General of Police to investigate a petition Adebutu lodged against him on August 22, 2016.

Adebutu who is representing Ikene/Shagamu/Remo North Federal Constituency in Ogun state, had in the petition, alleged that Kashamu led some thugs that attempted to murder him during Peoples Democratic Party’s convention held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on August 16, 2016.

Meanwhile, shortly after he was summoned by the Police investigative panel, Kashamu took the case to court, alleging plot to violate his fundamental human rights.

Besides, in a counter-petition he filed on August 26, Kashamu told the IGP that Adebutu was instigating the Police and the Department of State Service, DSS, to abduct and ferry him to the United States of America to face drug related charges for which he said he had been cleared of.

He maintained that such action would amount to gross violation of subsisting court order that stopped his planned extradition to the US.

Similarly, Kashamu, in an Originating Summon argued by his lawyer, Prince Raphael Oluyede, begged the high court to protect him from being forcefully ferried abroad by stopping the IGP and DG of DSS and their agents from inviting or arresting him.

He said that his fundamental right to liberty or freedom would be breached if Police and DSS are not restrained from curtailing his movement.

The Senator further contended that the petition upon which police invited him was earlier investigated and found to be baseless and unfounded, saying there was no need for the Police and DSS to seek to arrest him.

While dismissing the suit for want of merit, Justice Dimgba held that the Police, both under the 1999 constitution and Police Act, was imbued with statutory powers to invite any Nigeria for interrogation on any criminal allegation or suspicion.

Justice Dimgba said the plaintiff failed to place sufficient materials before the court upon which an order of perpetual injunction could be issued to stop Police from inviting him for interrogation.

The court said it was unable to establish a link between the petition pending before the Police and previous attempts to extradite Kashamu to the USA to face drug charges.

Justice Dimgba however observed that Kashamu had reasons to express fears that he could be arrested, detained and extradited, going by some averrments in counter-affidavit the petitioner, Adebutu, filed before the court.

He noted that Adebutu who was joined as a respondent in the suit, deposed that Kashamu had since 2010, been running from one court to the other to seek a declaration that he is not the one being sought for drug charge in the United states and that though he promised during the election that he would return to the US to clear his name, he had since refused to do so thereby making the PDP a joke in the eyes of every other political party in Ogun state.

Consequently, the Judge warned that though he ordered Kashamu to submit himself to the police for investigation based on previous judgment of the Federal High Court in Lagos.

The judge stressed that Police should not arrest, detain or extradite Kashamu to the USA based on Adebutu’s petition.

