Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

AU chair questions US stance on African peacekeeping – Independent

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Independent

AU chair questions US stance on African peacekeeping
Independent
Addis Ababa, Ethiopia | AFP |The African Union's new chair Moussa Faki Mahamat on Wednesday questioned US commitment to fighting terrorism on the continent after it blocked efforts to get UN funding for an anti-jihadist force in the Sahel. “This is a
Let's invest in youth for demographic dividendsK24 TV
Somalia: Prime Minister meets Saudi's FM in EthiopiaGarowe Online
African Union, One more Call for Continental CooperationPrensa Latina
Journalducameroun.com – English – (press release) (registration) –Walta Information Center (blog) –Seattle Daily Journal of Commerce (subscription)
all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.