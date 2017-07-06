AU chair questions US stance on African peacekeeping – Independent
|
Independent
|
AU chair questions US stance on African peacekeeping
Independent
Addis Ababa, Ethiopia | AFP |The African Union's new chair Moussa Faki Mahamat on Wednesday questioned US commitment to fighting terrorism on the continent after it blocked efforts to get UN funding for an anti-jihadist force in the Sahel. “This is a …
Let's invest in youth for demographic dividends
Somalia: Prime Minister meets Saudi's FM in Ethiopia
African Union, One more Call for Continental Cooperation
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!